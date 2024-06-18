Will MLB have another Field of Dreams game?
By Curt Bishop
The Field of Dreams game is one of the most exciting games on the baseball schedule.
In 2021 and 2022, Major League Baseball picked a game on the schedule for two teams to meet in Dyersville, Iowa, the location of the field from the hit baseball movie. There was no Field of Dreams game last year and there won't be this year either.
Instead, the Field of Dreams game will be replaced with the game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals will square off in that game on Thursday night.
But will the Field of Dreams game happen again, or is baseball done with it? Here is everything to know.
Another Field of Dreams game has not been announced just yet. It obviously will not be taking place in 2024, but it is very possible that the Field of Dreams game will be back in 2025.
MLB took a few years off to allow time for construction at the facility, which includes the addition of new fields to allow for more youth baseball and softball tournaments. The site was scheduled to host seven such tournaments in 2024.
Nine new fields, team dormitories, and a boutique hotel have been added to the site.
Every MLB Field of Dreams game and results
As previously mentioned, the first two Field of Dreams games took place in 2021 and 2022, respectively. It was originally first scheduled for 2020 but it was wiped off the schedule due to the pandemic.
In 2021, the New York Yankees clashed with the Chicago White Sox in the inaugural Field of Dreams game. Kevin Costner, who starred in the film, threw out the first pitch after emerging from the cornfields. The game drew nearly six million viewers on TV and a sellout crowd.
The game was a back-and-forth affair. The White Sox appeared to have victory in their grasp in the ninth inning but allowed the Yankees to rally from down 7-3 and take the lead, but Tim Anderson hit a walk-off home run to power the South Siders to a 9-8 victory.
The next year, the game featured the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. The game drew yet another sellout crowd and began with Ken Griffey Jr. and his father emerging from the cornfields. Griffey Jr. then asked his father, "Hey dad, do you want to have a catch?", repeating the line from the movie when Ray Kinsella meets his father for the first time.
During the seventh-inning stretch, a hologram of the late Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Harry Caray sang "Take Me Out to the Ballgame." Chicago won the game by a final score of 4-2.