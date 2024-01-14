Will Rogers transfer rumors: 6 teams that must capitalize on QB re-entering portal
Will Rogers' short Washington tenure may have only been as long as the Huskies' playoff run.
By John Buhler
1. Michigan Wolverines are the best place where he can change his future
This is as easy as shooting fish in a barrel. As long as either Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore or Jesse Minter are coaching the Michigan Wolverines next year, Rogers should be their starting quarterback. With J.J. McCarthy entering the 2024 NFL Draft, the Wolverines' quarterback room is incredibly bare. They need to land a guy in the transfer portal pronto. The best guy in the portal right now is Rogers.
What I like about Rogers to Michigan is that there is too much good momentum for the Wolverines to completely unravel after this past season's championship success. I would still attest that Michigan will be a playoff team in the expanded Big Ten because of the expanded playoff field itself. The Big Ten will get three of its teams in annually, maybe upwards of five in some years. Michigan feels top-three.
Given how well the Wolverines play defense under Minter, Rogers will play with a lead more than he ever did at Mississippi State. Even if Moore loves to run the football, running a more pro-style offense could do wonders for Rogers' future pro prospects. If he puts up a ton of stats vs. inferior Big Ten defensive backs, would it shock you if he was a finalist for the 2024 Heisman Trophy with Michigan?
It makes too much sense for Rogers to transfer anywhere else. He and Michigan need each other.