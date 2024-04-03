Will the Cubs play in the snow today, April 3?
Playing in Chicago comes with its pros and cons. Some pros include playing in front of passionate fans and in an awesome city. The cons are almost exclusively attributed to the weather.
Chicago, especially to begin and end a baseball season, can be cold. They don't call it the Windy City for nothing! Whether it's rainy, windy, or even snowy, weather in April is far from perfect.
The weather to begin the Chicago Cubs' home season has been far from perfect, but the Cubs have gotten each of the first two games in against the Colorado Rockies and have outscored Colorado by a score of 17-2 in those games. Utter dominance. In terms of Wednesday's game, however, weather might be a factor.
Will the Cubs play in the snow today?
According to weather.com, the forecast for today in Chicago is a nightmare. As of 8:15 a.m. CDT, it's already 34 degrees and raining with 14 mph winds. As the day goes on, the rain is supposed to turn into snow.
The snow is set to start at roughly 9:00 a.m. CDT and go on for a little while until around 1:00 p.m. CDT. At that point, it's set to go back into some sort of mixture of rain and snow for the rest of the day.
To the question of whether the Cubs will play in the snow today, the answer is almost certainly no. At worst it'll be a mixture of rain and snow with the rain dominating. The snow should be done by then, but you also never know in Chicago.
In terms of whether the Cubs will play at all, that's where things get a bit trickier. The snow is supposed to stop, but it's only supposed to turn into rain. Even if there isn't snow on the ground, the field is almost certainly going to be a mess, and it doesn't look like the skies will be clear until Thursday afternoon.
These kinds of conditions are nothing new for either team set to participate in Wednesday's game. With this being the last game of the three-game series the teams will try to get this game in since the Rockies don't come back to Wrigley this season. Both teams having an off-day on Thursday might entice the teams to push it to then, but tomorrow's weather doesn't look too promising.
A snow game sounds fun, but probably won't be taking place. We can only wonder if the series finale will be played within the next couple of days at all.