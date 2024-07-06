Wilson announces the first collection with Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Wilson Basketball on May 21, 2024, it was a big announcement for the rookie sensation. She joined Michael Jordan as the only signature athlete to ever sign a deal with Wilson.
Wilson announced the first collection they plan to release with Indiana Fever's promising rookie star.
As Clark continues to make history in women's basketball, she also has the most eye-drawing contract for a women's basketball athlete in the sport with her $28 million deal with Nike that was announced around the same time as her deal with Wilson.
Wilson defined Clark as "Made for defying limits" in their recent report. Their first collection with Clark will arrive on July 9. Her influence on the game has undeniably helped the WNBA gain popularity in all aspects, including television viewership, ticket sales, and even expansion teams.
What is so special about the limitless series with Wilson and Clark is how unique the basketballs are. There are three basketballs in the collection, all holding a special influence on the career of Clark.
Caitlin Clark Wilson Basketball collection an homage to star's career
The EVO NXT 3951 Game Basketball includes Caitlin's initials and number on the ball's cover. It also pays homage to the 3,951 points that she scored at Iowa on her way to setting the NCAA Scoring Record. The white script of the Wilson logo also has Clark's handwriting from when she was in second grade. It features a letter that she wrote about her dream that drove her to her success at a young age.
The next ball is the Caitlin Clark Repetition Basketball, which pays homage to the origins and growth of Caitlin's limitless game. It is inspired by Iowa, the state where she was raised and made her name in college and in the gyms around Iowa. On the ball, it has a repeating geometric pattern that features Caitlin's #22, which is constructed entirely of triangles whose three sides nod to the threes that fuel her scoring.
The final basketball is the Caitlin Clark WNBA Ascent Basketball. This one has Clark's silver signature debossed into the cover with a metallic foil finish to represent the mark she continues making on the game. In addition, marking her rise to the WNBA, the monochrome design evokes the official WNBA basketball design with alternating panels and the league's logo. This basketball is the culmination and commencement of a dream, according to Wilson.
"It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and I hope it inspires the next generation of boys and girls to pick up a ball and play," said Clark to Wilson.
The collection will be released on July 9 and will be available on the Wilson website.