Wilyer Ballgame: Red Sox young star joins Ted Williams with impressive streak
Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu has put himself in elite company with his impressive RBI streak, joining franchise icon Ted Williams.
By Lior Lampert
Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu has etched himself into the illustrious franchise's history books with his impressive hot streak from the plate early in the 2024 MLB campaign.
Abreu became the only rookie in Red Sox history with an RBI in eight consecutive games, marking the first time a player 25 years of age or younger has accomplished the feat since legendary Boston left fielder and Hall of Famer Ted Williams did it in 1942, per the team's baseball communications and media relations director J.P. Long.
Red Sox young star Wilyer Abreu joins Ted Williams with impressive streak
Anytime your name is alongside a 19-time All-Star and two-time MVP who is also a two-time triple crown winner and franchise icon, it likely means you are doing something right, which is the case for Abreu in this scenario.
Abreu has batted in a run in each of Boston's last eight games, dating back to Apr. 18 against the Cleveland Guardians. He has two home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs scored with a .441/.474/.765 slash line across 34 plate appearances in that span, propelling the team to a 5-3 record.
Arguably the hottest hitter in baseball, Abreu has put himself in elite company with his hot streak and has been a vital piece of the Red Sox lineup -- he has been one of the main reasons why Boston has exceeded preseason expectations thus far.
For the season, Abreu has two homers, 11 RBIs, and four stolen bases with a .309/.385/.500 slash line through 78 plate appearances, suggesting his historic stretch is not a fluke.
Abreu will find himself in the AL Rookie of the Year race if he continues at this pace and would be the first Red Sox player to win the award since second baseman Dustin Pedroia did it in 2007 if he pulls it off.