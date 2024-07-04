Wimbledon gives British tennis legend Andy Murray heartwarming farewell tribute
By Lior Lampert
Thursday marks the beginning of the end for legendary British tennis star Andy Murray, who confirmed he will retire after the 2024 Paris Olympic tournament.
Murray has carried the weight of an entire nation on his back, representing the United Kingdom like the consummate professional and fierce competitor he is. He became the first male Brit to win a singles competition at The Championships, snapping a 77-year drought.
However, what many will remember Murray for is his passion and devotion to the game, evidenced by the heartwarming tribute video Wimbledon shared honoring him:
Fellow tennis sensations and longtime opponents/friends Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal appeared in the touching post dedicated to Murray.
Yes, Murray fell short in his first four Grand Slam final matches. But the losses made winning his first major singles title at the 2012 US Open even sweeter and unforgettable. They all thank the 37-year-old for his role in their journeys, praising his efforts, success and character.
Murray withdrew from his first-round draw against Tomas Machac at the All England Club because of a spinal cyst surgery he had on June 22. Nonetheless, he kept his name in the doubles pool, playing alongside his brother Jamie in what he declared his last Wimbledon showing.
Unfortunately, the Murrays lost to Rinky Hijikata and John Peers in straight sets on Thursday. Regardless of the disappointing result, the reception from the crowd after the contest was incredible.
As you can see, all of Centre Court was on their feet, showering Murray with applause and cheers to commemorate his 19 years on the ATP Tour. Everyone understood the magnitude of the special moment at the prestigious annual event.
We often talk about "The Big Three," consisting of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer. Nevertheless, Murray is an honorary group member -- they all experienced the highs and lows of their careers together.
Murray has amassed 46 titles, including three Grand Slams (two at Wimbledon and one US Open), 739 wins and approximately $64.6 million in prize money. His name will forever be in the annals of tennis history, and he's solidified his status as Great Britain's best tennis player.
While Murray received a goodbye message, this won't be his last time at SW19. He and 21-year-old Emma Raducana will join forces for the mixed doubles tournament starting on Friday.