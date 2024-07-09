Wimbledon Ticket Prices 2024: How much does it cost to attend?
By Lior Lampert
Wimbledon is the zenith of tennis (and arguably sports). It is a prestigious global affair that has fans everywhere actively engaged every July.
2024 marks the 137th rendition of the renowned annual grass-court event known as The Championships. The competition has a rich history and tradition, hosted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.
This year, demand for Wimbledon is as high as ever if ticket rates are any indication, and understandably so.
The men's and women's tournament draw both have several high-profile participants still alive as the stakes get raised with each passing round. Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina all have our attention.
So, how expensive is it to watch the major Grand Slam at SW19 live -- at this juncture in the tourney?
On StubHub International, the lowest-price ticket for Tuesday's Gentlemen's and Ladies' Quarter-finals matches on Court 1 is a whopping £2,398. Moreover, having access to Centre Court costs you at least £3,287 (excluding fees). Unfortunately, it doesn't get much cheaper on other third-party platforms, especially as the player pool continues dwindling.
SeatGeek has a single listing of two tickets for the Men's Semi-final, charging $8,092 -- each. In comparison, tickets to Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers commanded an average of $9,815. In other words, getting into Wimbledon is as fiscally challenging as attending the most popular sporting program in the United States.
Meanwhile, TickPick offers tickets for the concluding day of The Championships starting at $10,440. For anyone fortunate enough to pay this wild resale value, live it up! While you do, we will watch the remaining rounds from the comfort of our couch, hoping to do the same one day.
Can you believe retail vouchers for this year's event on Wimbledon.com cost as little as £30 (Session 1) and no more than £275 (Session 14)? However, acquiring them directly from the source requires entering The Ballot. Alternatively, one can test their luck at The Queue on your desired date to be there.