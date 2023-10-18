Winners and losers from Knicks preseason
The New York Knicks have a lot of talent on their roster but in Tom Thibodeau’s system, there are only nine players who will receive playing time. Here are two winners and two losers from the Knicks preseason and how it will affect the rotation.
Loser: Donte DiVincenzo
Donte DiVincenzo was the Knicks big free agency acquisition, signed to a four-year, $50 million contract. After shooting 39.7 percent from 3 and playing stellar defense last year, pairing him alongside three of his former Villanova teammates seems like a match made in heaven.
In the first three postseason games, it has not seemed like a perfect pairing. In his first game, he had eight points, three rebounds, two assists, shootin' 2-of-8 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3. In the second game, he had four points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals, shooting 2-of-3 from the field. In the third game, he had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal on 3-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-10 from three.
He has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball and has been playmaking pretty well for being a shooter. He is paid to be a great shooter. The Knicks were in the bottom half of 3-point shooting last season and need him to be a great shooter.
His shooting woes so far this preseason have made him one of the biggest losers on the Knicks. With Grimes, Mcbride, and Quickley playing well, he could easily fall out of the rotation if he isn't shooting the ball well.
DiVincenzo is one of the most important pieces for the Knicks. They signed him to be one of the better 3-point shooters on the team. With the very limited floor spacing they do have, they need him to be a good shooter to be if they want to contend.