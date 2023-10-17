Winners and losers from Warriors preseason
The Golden State Warriors' impressive preseason run isn't all highlights. Check out the Warriors' preseason winners and losers in this breakdown.
By Kdelaney
Warriors preseason winner: Lester Quinones
Despite only making one shot in two games against the Los Angeles Lakers, Lester Quinones put together an impressive performance against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Quinones finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists. In addition, he shot 2-for-6 from beyond the arc and 6-for-12 from the field.
Lester Quinones signed a two-way contract with the Warriors this past summer. He started in 31 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2022-23 season, averaging 21.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. As a result, Quinones was named the 2022-23 Kia NBA G League's Most Improved Player.
In Sunday's game against the Kings, Quinones showed off his capabilities as a playmaker, scorer, and defender. He pushed the ball in transition, got to the free-throw line, and knocked down open 3s. What's most impressive about Quinones' play style is the lack of hesitation. This was a statement game for Quinones and it's safe to say that the Warriors won't have to worry about their point guard depth going forward.