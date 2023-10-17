Winners and losers from Warriors preseason
The Golden State Warriors' impressive preseason run isn't all highlights. Check out the Warriors' preseason winners and losers in this breakdown.
By Kdelaney
Warriors preseason loser: Jerome Robinson
In Sunday's victory over the Kings, Jerome Robinson shot 0-5 from beyond the arc, and 2-11 from the field. That's just 18.2 percent. After 21 minutes of play, Robinson finished with six points, five rebounds, and one assist. Safe to say, this isn't exactly what you'd expect from a former 13th overall pick.
While Robinson shot much better in the Warriors' first two games against the Lakers, this was based on a much smaller sample size. Robinson only took eight shots combined in the first two games. The first game he finished with eight points on 50 percent field goal shooting, the following game he had four points and three assists.
Robinson joins Lester Quinones and Usman Garuba as part of the Warriors' three two-way contracts. He has spent the past two seasons with the Warriors’ Santa Cruz G League affiliate team. As meaningless as preseason is, if you're the Warriors, Robinson's 2-of-11 shooting is a cause for major concern.