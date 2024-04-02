With Carson Wentz signing, Chiefs avoid doomsday scenario behind Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs going with Carson Wentz as their backup is certainly a choice, I would say.
By John Buhler
What's wrong with Blaine Gabbert? He be a former first-round bust, but he has proven to be quite the backup quarterback in his decade-plus long career out of Missouri. Although he spent last season serving as Patrick Mahomes' backup, the Kansas City Chiefs decided to go in a different and more inherently reckless direction this offseason by signing Carson Wentz in his extended free agency.
The former No. 2 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles spent part of last season as Matthew Stafford's backup on the Los Angeles Rams. With Stetson Bennett IV's NFL future in limbo and the Rams signing Jimmy Garoppolo in his free agency, that left Wentz without a spot in the Los Angeles quarterback room. Although he has been a shell of himself since getting hurt in 2017, I get the move.
Conversely, what other options did the Chiefs have at this point? Again, I would have brought back Gabbert, but thankfully, the Chiefs did not have to settle for the worst logical outcome in free agency, which was to trade for New York Jets failed starter Zach Wilson. He will be rostered by Gang Green until either his contract is up, or is traded. Tyrod Taylor now backs up Aaron Rodgers in New York.
Wilson will now need to find another place to play after the Chiefs actually picked Wentz over him.
Kansas City Chiefs avoid complete disaster by signing Carson Wentz
Truth be told, asking Wentz to start games for the Chiefs is a recipe for disaster. The Chiefs are screwed the second Mahomes gets hurt. See, this is different than having seasoned backups like Gabbert, Chad Henne or Chase Daniel going out there. At least with them, you know that they won't do anything to jeopardize your team too badly. Wentz plays like he wants to die on the football field.
However, I would still take Wentz over Wilson because I have at least seen Wentz play 12 games in a row of high-end football during his career before. What is the best game Wilson has ever played in the NFL? Go ahead, tell me. I'll wait... Still waiting... No matter how it ends for Wilson, and no matter how it starts for Wentz in Kansas City, the Chiefs are being incredibly risky by signing the reckless backup.
Ultimately, I think moving off Gabbert will prove to be a GOB Bluth huge mistake for the Chiefs. At least with Gabbert, we know that he can be trusted to help a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, I don't know, win Super Bowls. Wentz was too good to help Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia, and he wasn't a man of the people like Nick Foles over a few stints with the team. I question the move, but he's not Wilson.
Kansas City may have paid a premium for a declining player, but at least it didn't have to trade for one.