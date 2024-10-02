With Von Miller suspended, these 3 players must step up for the Bills
By Lior Lampert
The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller for four games for violating its personal conduct policy, the league announced.
ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg believes Miller's suspension is ostensibly connected to allegations of him assaulting his pregnant girlfriend in November 2023 in Dallas, Texas. While the league didn't provide "clarity over the nature" of the circumstances, the Bills reporter cites the 13-year pro turning himself in after the incident.
Regardless of why, Miller's absence leaves Buffalo with a massive void to fill. The eight-time Pro Bowler may not be at the height of his powers anymore, but his pass-rushing presence is felt. The Bills will have to look elsewhere to generate pressure until Week 8 — when he's eligible to get reinstated. Alternatively, they will need other facets of their defensive unit to help bridge the gap (like the secondary).
In light of the recent news, this trio of Bills defenders need to raise their play while Miller is sidelined.
These 3 players must step up for the Bills sans Von Miller
3. Rasul Douglas, CB
Without a generational sack artist like Miller, the back end of the Bills defense must take a step forward, primarily cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Douglas has been a huge addition for the Bills since they acquired him from the Green Bay Packers in the middle of last season. Buffalo believed in him so much that they sent out a third-round pick to land the veteran defensive back (receiving a fifth-rounder, too). Now, he has to show he can carry more of a load without Miller in the mix.
Through four games this year, Douglas has yet to record an interception and only has one pass deflection. It's a far cry from the four picks and eight balls he batted away over nine contests in 2023. However, the 29-year-old has a forced fumble, and his tackling rate is much higher now than it was then.
With a 66.2 overall Pro Football Focus player grade, Douglas has been good, not great thus far. There's room for growth, with no better time to do so than the present.
2. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE
Despite the Bills investing a second-round selection in A.J. Epenesa in 2020, the former Iowa Hawkeye has mostly operated as a rotational defensive piece for them. Perhaps now is an opportune time for Buffalo to put more on his plate and see what he can do.
Epenesa hasn't quite lived up to his rather lofty draft billing. Nonetheless, he's posted consecutive 6.5-sack campaigns despite not logging more than a 41 percent defensive snaps share rate in either year. Albeit in limited doses, the fifth-year pro has proven he can be productive when given a chance. His usage has spiked this season because of this, though it hasn't been reflected in the box score yet. But with Miller out, that ought to change, and quickly at that.
Buffalo converted part of Epenesa's 2024 salary into a signing bonus and added a void year into his contract right before the season. They gave themselves a potential out of his deal next offseason, which would leave roughly $4.4 million in dead cap by doing so. Losing that money wouldn't be ideal, but the move practically made him expendable. So, there's even more incentive to fill Miller's shoes.
1. Ed Oliver, DT
As one of the higher-paid defensive tackles in football, moments like these are why the Bills pay Ed Oliver the big bucks.
Coming off a breakout 2023 season, Oliver has stumbled out of the gates thus far in 2024. He has six tackles (two for loss) and a sack through Buffalo's first four games. Excluding Miller, the interior lineman is arguably their most established commodity along their front seven. If his early struggles weren't magnified already, they will be now.
Buffalo spent a top-10 draft pick on Oliver in 2019. He hasn't consistently demonstrated the incredible upside that made him such a tantalizing prospect, but his combination of size, speed and athleticism are desirable traits. The Bills will lean on the one-time college standout to disrupt opposing quarterbacks even more in Miller's stead. Not many others on the roster have his skill set and physical tools.