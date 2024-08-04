Wizards already preparing to part ways with big free-agent signing
By Lior Lampert
The Washington Wizards acquiring Jonas Valanciunas has been one of the more confusing moves of the 2024 NBA offseason.
For a team so clearly in rebuild mode like the Wizards, adding a veteran center like Valanciunas was puzzling. Moreover, Washington spending the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft on seven-footer Alex Sarr made it an even more questionable transaction.
But based on intel from Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Valanciunas' future in D.C. may not last long.
Deveney recently spoke with a league executive. Based on their conversation, the insider believes there's an "expectation" that Washington will explore Valanciunas trades come December.
Wizards already preparing to part ways with free-agent signing Jonas Valanciunas
Valanciunas isn't trade-eligible until Dec. 15, prompting the Wizards to wait on scouring the market until then. Regardless, he will presumably be made available in due time.
Given the modern collective bargaining agreement (CBA), this makes sense for the Wizards. The financial restrictions of the first and second aprons present new challenges for front offices. Washington used this to their advantage, turning Valanciunas into a tangible asset. Because of their savvy, forward-thinking approach, they'll eagerly await teams with title aspirations to inquire about the big man's services.
Per the anonymous exec, the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors may be teams to monitor in the Valanciunas sweepstakes.
New York needs a backup five after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency. Meanwhile, Los Angeles was among the teams pursuing Valanciunas before he joined the Wizards. Lastly, the Warriors could target the 32-year-old if they miss out on Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, who they've gotten connected to heavily.
Washington executed a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans this summer to get Valanciunas, giving him a three-year, $30 million deal. However, the Wizards apparently view him more as a bargaining chip than a foundational piece.
In 2023-24, Valanciunas averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Pelicans with .559/.308/.785 shooting splits. While he's not a three-point marksman by any stretch of the imagination, his ability to stretch the floor makes him a more intriguing option.
By the looks and sounds of everything, the Wizards parting ways with Valanciunas sooner rather than later is more a matter of when than if.