3 coaches Wizards should move to hire immediately after Wes Unseld Jr. removal
Wes Unseld Jr. is out as the Washington Wizards' head coach. Here are a few strong replacements.
2. Wizards can pluck Chris Quinn from the Erik Spoelstra coaching tree
Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn interviewed for three head coaching jobs last summer — Detroit, Milwaukee, and Toronto. It's only a matter of time until the former point guard gets his shot. Erik Spoelstra is now the highest-paid coach in NBA history. He is broadly considered the brightest mind in today's game, consistently coaxing the best out of Miami's flawed roster. His disciple should get a chance sooner than later.
Frankly, there's no better starting point for Quinn's head coaching career. It's hard for young head coaches to gain ground in the NBA. As we saw with Adrian Griffin, handing an unproven entity the keys to a contender can end in disaster. It's better to start with a rebuild. Allow Quinn to grow alongside his team. Jamahl Mosley in Orlando and Mark Daigneault in OKC are prime examples.
Quinn is a former NBA player with a point guard's intuition. ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz reported about the league's up-and-coming coaching candidates last offseason. Few assistants earned more praise than Quinn.
"Ask Heat insiders who most embodies the team's culture, and Quinn is commonly the answer (one league source affectionately referred to Quinn as Spoelstra's 'mini-me' for his temperament and organizational skills). He's an emotionally stable leader who inspires confidence in players, as revealed when he filled in for Spoelstra as head coach for a stint in March and April."
The Heat's ability to develop players and maximize mismatched talent is without equal. The Wizards should eagerly investigate the possibility of bringing Spo's "mini-me" into the organization and hoping some of that Heat Culture magic dust rubs off.