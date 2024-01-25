3 coaches Wizards should move to hire immediately after Wes Unseld Jr. removal
Wes Unseld Jr. is out as the Washington Wizards' head coach. Here are a few strong replacements.
1. Wizards can turn to development expert Sam Cassell
Another former NBA point guard who has steadily worked his way up the NBA coaching tree, Sam Cassell is past due for a head coaching opportunity. Some may balk at the concept of Doc Rivers' top protégé, but Cassell's penchant for player development aligns perfectly with Washington's organizational priorities right now.
Cassell started his assistant career with the Wizards from 2009-14 before spending the next decade working underneath Doc Rivers in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Cassell famously worked closely with Tyrese Maxey early in his Sixers tenure. Cassell doesn't get full credit for Maxey's skyward trajectory, of course, but he's a guard whisperer who can relate to young talent. He inspires growth.
In addition to his myraid success stories as a developmental coach, Cassell has developed close working relationships with the likes of Chris Paul and James Harden. He has ample corporate knowledge to pour into the Wizards' roster. We can knock Doc Rivers for his postseason flameouts, but few coaches have been in the playoffs more over the last two decades. Rivers is far from a bad coach, and Cassell has been front row for some of the best regular season teams in recent memory.
Cassell is currently on Joe Mazzulla's staff with the Boston Celtics. That's just one more check in his favor. The Wizards should swoop in before he can reunite with Rivers in Milwaukee. There's inherent risk with any first-time head coach, but Cassell's ability to cultivate relationships and shepherd development is exactly what Washington should covet in place of Unseld.