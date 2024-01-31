How far is the WNBA 3-point line?
You should probably give yourself an idea of where Sabrina Ionescu will be chucking from in light of this upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend historical contest.
By Kdelaney
This All-Star Weekend fans will be treated to history and a masterclass in three-point shooting. This year, NBA All-Star Saturday Night will feature a head-to-head 3-point contest between Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry. This is the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge. To prepare you for this contest, we want to talk about the rules and highlight some of the minor differences between the NBA and the WNBA.
What's the WNBA 3-pointer?
For this contest, Shams Charania reported that Curry will shoot from the NBA 3-point line with NBA-sized basketballs and Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA 3-point line with WNBA-sized basketballs.
Truth be told, the main difference between the NBA and the WNBA is ball size and 3-point shot distance. While the NBA's 3-point shooters are pulling up behind a 23-foot, 9-inch line, the WNBA's three-point line is only 20 feet and 6 inches from the basket. In addition, the WNBA basketball is an inch smaller and 2 ounces lighter than the NBA basketball.
Still, don't be surprised if Ionescu shoots from the NBA line. She already tweeted that's what she plans to do.
Ionescu and Curry will both represent their respective charities and the NBA Foundation will receive a donation for each shot Ionescu and Curry make. Here are the rules for the competition:
- Both shooters will get four racks stocked with four game balls and one money ball.
- Each shooter will get a fifth rack with all money balls. Shooters get to decide where the money ball rack will be placed around the arc.
- Each shooter will get two Starry Range shots.
- Game balls, money balls and Starry Range balls will be worth one, two and three points, respectively.
Ionescu shot 44.8 percent from 3-point range in 2023, with 7.9 attempts and 3.6 makes per game. Curry currently boasts a 40.9 3-point percentage, with 11.6 attempts and 4.8 makes per game. In terms of 3-point shooting and volume, Ionescu is comparable to Curry. That being said, they better have back-up nets on hand at Lucas Oil Stadium come Feb. 18, because Curry and Ionescu are sure to rip them off.