WNBA All-Star Rosters: Full list, number of appearances, more
By Ian Levy
The WNBA has released their 2024 WNBA All-Star rosters and while the first-time selections of star rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese drew plenty of coverage there are a slew of other interesting twists.
The first, and most significant, is the format. Because of the Summer Olympics this year, the league will go on hiatus from July 21 to August 14, allowing the best players to compete. Since the Team USA roster has already been built, those players will serve as one of the two teams playing in the All-Star game.
The league still conducted it's normal All-Star voting with the finally tally weighted 50 percent to fans, 25 percent to current WNBA players and 25 percent to a panel of media. Of the top-10 vote getters from that pool six were already on the Team USA roster. The remaining four — Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Dearica Hamby and Arike Ogunbowale were placed on the Team WNBA roster. The remaining 36 top-vote-getters who were not on Team USA were given to the WNBA coaches for voting, although they were not allowed to vote for their own players. That voting result filled the remaining eight roster spots on Team WNBA.
Team WNBA All-Star Roster
PLAYER
TEAM
# of ASGs
DeWanna Bonner
Connecticut Sun
6
Aliyah Boston
Indiana Fever
2
Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever
1
Allisha Gray
Atlanta Dream
2
Dearica Hamby
Los Angeles Sparks
3
Brionna Jones
Connecticut Sun
3
Jonquel Jones
New York Liberty
5
Kayla McBride
Minnesota Lynx
4
Kelsey Mitchell
Indiana Fever
2
Arike Ogunbowale
Dallas Wings
4
Nneka Ogwumike
Seattle Storm
9
Angel Reese
Chicago Sky
1
USA Women's National Team Roster
PLAYER
TEAM
# of ASGs
Napheesa Collier
Minnesota Lynx
4
Kaleah Copper
Phoenix Mercury
4
Chelsea Gray
Las Vegas Aces
6
Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury
10
Sabrina Ionescu
New York Liberty
3
Jewell Loyd
Seattle Storm
6
Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas Aces
3
Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty
6
Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury
11
Alyssa Thomas
Connecticut Sun
5
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
6
Jackie Young
Las Vegas Aces
3
Between the two rosters, the Las Vegas Aces are the team most represented with four selections. The Sun, Mercury, Liberty and Fever each have three selections. The Lynx and Storm have two. The Dream, Sparks, Wings and Sky each have one selection. That leaves the Washington Mystics as the lone WNBA team without a single All-Star selection this year.
Among the other interesting storylines these rosters set up — Alyssa Thomas will be competing against her Sun teammates DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones, as will Jonquel Jones against her Liberty teammates, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart; Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark will be teammates for the first time; and we get to see a Team WNBA squad anchored by three players from the Fever.
The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will be played July 20 at 8:30 p.m. in Phoenix, airing on ESPN.