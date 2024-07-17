WNBA Awards Rankings: Way too early Sixth Player of the Year favorites
By Lior Lampert
We are slightly past the midpoint of the 2024 WNBA campaign. The Olympic break is on the horizon, where the entire league goes on a multi-week hiatus. With that in mind, we can use the pause in play to reflect on what we've seen thus far.
Yes, there is still plenty of time between now and the end of the regular season. But we have a general idea of how things are shaping up, allowing us to entertain fun debates, like awards races.
Albeit premature, some have firmly established their candidacy for particular league honors, like Sixth Player of the Year. Four award hopefuls have stuck out among the rest, though that is subject to change, depending on how teams resolve their starting lineups.
Does last year's winner, Alysha Clark of the Las Vegas Aces, make the list? If not who, ranks ahead of her?
4. Tiffany Hayes, Las Vegas Aces
Aces teammate Tiffany Hayes has supplanted Clark for recognition as Las Vegas' Sixth Player of the Year nominee. After coming out of retirement less than two months ago, the veteran guard has made her presence felt off the bench.
What hurts Hayes' placement on this list is that she joined the Aces seven games into the season. Nonetheless, the timing of her arrival was impeccable, especially considering Las Vegas All-Star floor general Chelsea Gray missed the first 12 contests.
Hayes is averaging 8.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.2 nightly assists with .490/.333/.750 shooting splits. Despite this, her on-court impact has eclipsed the box score -- she has stabilized the Las Vegas second unit.
3. Kayla Thorton, New York Liberty
Being the primary reserve for the best team in the W solidifies Kayla Thorton as someone to mention in Sixth Player of the Year talks.
Thorton is averaging 6.1 points and 2.3 rebounds for the New York York Liberty. But her three-point shooting makes her a threat off the bench, converting 38.8 percent of her attempts from beyond the arc. She spaces the floor, allowing the likes of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and company to dismantle opponents off the dribble.
After starting nine of New York's first 18 games in 2024, Thorton was in danger of not being eligible for the award. Since then, she has returned to her typical role, though her influence is paramount.
2. Myisha Hines-Allen, Washington Mystics
If Myisha Hines-Allen isn't on a bottom-of-the-barrel Washington Mystics team, she'd have a legitimate case for the top spot here. But considering they're 6-19, it gets dicey.
Averaging 8.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists with impressive .503/.378/.818 shooting splits, Hines-Allen has been a significant contributor for Washington. Her versatile combination of scoring, playmaking and efficient shooting makes her a coveted relief option.
1. Chennedy Carter, Chicago Sky
With 12 starts in 24 contests, Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter is getting close to disqualification from Sixth Player of the Year consideration. But as long as she's eligible, this is her award to lose.
Carter leads all reserves with more than one game off the pine under their belt in bench scoring per game (12.9). She is doing so while shooting 52 percent from the floor and providing solid perimeter defense. What makes it even more remarkable is that the former lottery pick was unsigned until Chicago took a flier on her ahead of training camp.
Moreover, Carter's efforts are a massive reason why the Sky are in the playoff mix.