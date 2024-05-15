WNBA charter program already turns out to be a disappointment
The WNBA started implementing its regular-season plane chartering project to kick off the 2024 season. While the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx had a luxurious time traveling, other teams did not.
Indiana and Minnesota flew private for their first regular-season games at Connecticut and Seattle, respectively. Players posted on social media showing off the travel. However, some other teams still have not heard from the league about when they will be permitted to charter flights. Teams that have begun chartering are still waiting to hear if they will be chartered for subsequent away games.
Since this is all new and the league only officially announced the charter program last Thursday, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the league are working on getting the planes in place. The plan will cost the league $25 million annually for the next two seasons.
The WNBA charter plane program isn't fully operational yet
But two-time league MVP Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty posted on social media that evening that New York is traveling by bus to Washington, D.C., for its season opener against the Mystics. From the capital, the Liberty is set to fly commercially to Indiana for its Thursday matchup against the Fever.
The Chicago Sky also traveled via commercial flights to Dallas and the Atlanta Dream to Los Angeles. The Phoenix Mercury headed to Las Vegas, but it was not announced how they traveled. They were believed to have been flying more JSX public charters last season due to the security precautions over Britney Griner, but that was never confirmed.
The charter program is a step in the right direction for the WNBA, but it also puts the league into questions with the teams that are given the planes. Some teams are finding that they will have to wait a little longer to use the planes while others are embracing it right away.
As the league grows in popularity and expands across the nation, charter flights should become easier for the league. But for now, the league and players are rolling with the punches and appreciating anything they can get.