WNBA Finals 2023: 3 keys to Game 4 between the Aces and Liberty
The New York Liberty captured Game 3 in dominating fashion, defeating the Las Vegas Aces 87-73 as they extended the series to Game 4. With Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes sidelined for tonight's game, will the Liberty even the series?
The New York Liberty came out firing on all cylinders and defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-73 to take Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at home. The Liberty were able to capitalize on home-court advantage and shot a blazing 43.3 percent from 3.
Jonquel Jones came alive, leading New York in scoring with 27 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 block while shooting 10-of-15 (66 percent) from the floor. Breanna Stewart finished the game with 20 points, and Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney chipped in 12 points a piece.
New York shot 52.4 percent from the floor as a team while Las Vegas shot a low 33.3 percent from the floor. The Aces struggled to shoot from 3 but their ability to not rely on it may benefit them in the long run in this long series.
Despite the Liberty's impressive win, the Aces could still be in position to steal one game on the road. Now that New York is on the board in this series, the stage is set for an epic Game 4.
Here are three key adjustments for the Aces to make in Game 4.
Game 4 adjustments for the Aces: 3. Get Jackie Young early touches
The first adjustment that Las Vegas needs to make for Game 4 is to get Jackie Young involved early. She finished Game 1 with 26 points and Game 2 with 28 points.
With Chelsea Gray being out for Game 4, Young will need to take on some of the scoring load along with ball handling. She can get to the lane at will, space the floor with her shooting, and most of all she puts pressure on the Liberty's defense by forcing Sabrina Ionescu to guard.
Young finished Game 3 with 8 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds while shooting 2-9 from the floor and 0-of-3 on 3-pointers. In order for the Aces to overcome the loss of the Point Gawd and win this series, they will need another superstar performance.
Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon will rely more on Young and Kelsey Plum to handle the ball and apply pressure on the offensive end.