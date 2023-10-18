WNBA Finals 2023: 3 keys to Game 4 between the Aces and Liberty
The New York Liberty captured Game 3 in dominating fashion, defeating the Las Vegas Aces 87-73 as they extended the series to Game 4. With Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes sidelined for tonight's game, will the Liberty even the series?
Game 4 adjustments for the Aces: 1. Bench Input
The final key adjustment that Las Vegas needs to make is to get more production from the bench. Alysha Clark finished Game 3 with 9 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 1-out-of-5 from the 3-point line.
Clark played 27 minutes in Game 3 and shot 3-for-8 from the floor. In order for the Aces to win tonight, they will need a heroic shooting performance from her.
With the Point Gawd out of the lineup for tonight's matchup, Hammon will need solid play from Sydney Colson, and Kierstan Bell. Both guards have played limited minutes but they can help take some of the ball-handling load off of Plum and Young.
Both guards can provide this team with energy off the bench and ball movement. Bell is a bigger guard who can crash the glass and can defend bigger positions. Colson can help this team attack the rim.