WNBA Finals 2023: 3 keys to Liberty vs. Aces matchup
Sunday afternoon the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty will tip off in the WNBA Finals with the championship and bragging rights on the line. Here's what could decide the series.
2. Bench production
Bench production is the second key to this series and will be crucial to this series. Both teams don't dive too far into their bench which could change if foul trouble or slow starts arise.
The Aces will need more out of Alysha Clark and Kierstan Bell who have been seeing the floor as of late. Las Vegas will feel the impact of Candace Parker being out of the lineup which has trickled down to the bench depth and play all season.
Clark and Bell will need to look to be aggressive on the offense end of the floor. New York's bench is limited due to the multiple lineups that feature their big three.
Kayla Thornton has been an anchor on the defensive end but her slashing abilities will be needed. Las Vegas does a great job of running shooters off the 3-point line.
Thornton will need to put pressure on the defense by attacking the lane or focusing on the mid-range game. Stefanie Dolson is also in the lineup but doesn't really get offensive opportunities.
Although both teams are almost identical in bench production they will need something extra from their second units.