WNBA Finals 2023: 3 keys to Liberty vs. Aces matchup
Sunday afternoon the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty will tip off in the WNBA Finals with the championship and bragging rights on the line. Here's what could decide the series.
1. Stewie's Consistency
The last key value that will play a significant role in the outcome of this series is consistency. Despite both teams making it to the Finals, neither has played their best basketball.
Although New York made it to the Finals, one player who has not been consistent is Breanna Stewart. At this moment, she is leading the team in scoring at 19 points per game in the postseason. However, she has not been herself and has been struggling to score consistently.
Stewart is currently shooting 20 percent from 3-point land in the postseason and has only had one game where she shot above 35 percent.
Even though Stewie is putting up solid numbers, it's clear that she has not been herself and will need to make some adjustments in order to help the Liberty capture their first title.