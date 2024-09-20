Fansided

WNBA First Round Playoff Schedule: Full list of games, TV channels

The 2024 WNBA Playoffs are set, and we've got the rundown of the first-round seeds, matchups, and schedule.

Now that the 2024 WNBA regular season is in the books, it's time to turn the page to the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. The game with the biggest remaining playoff implications was between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun, in which we saw the Sun defeat the Sky, 87-54.

The seeds, first-round matchups, and the schedule are set with Game 1's beginning on Sunday.

2024 WNBA First Round Playoff Schedule

DAY

DATE

GAME

GM

ET

TV

Sun.

9/22

Atlanta at New York

1

1:00 p.m.

ESPN

Sun.

9/22

Indiana at Connecticut

1

3:00 p.m.

ABC

Sun.

9/22

Phoenix at Minnesota

1

5:00 p.m.

ESPN

Sun.

9/22

Seattle at Las Vegas

1

10:00 p.m.

ESPN

Tues.

9/24

Atlanta at New York

2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Tues.

9/24

Seattle at Las Vegas

2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

Wed.

9/25

Indiana at Connecticut

2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Wed.

9/25

Phoenix at Minnesota

2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

Thur.

9/26

New York at Atlanta

3*

TBD

ESPN2

Thur.

9/26

Las Vegas at Seattle

3*

TBD

ESPN2

Fri.

9/27

Connecticut at Indiana

3*

TBD

ESPN2

Fri.

9/27

Minnesota at Phoenix

3*

TBD

ESPN2

The women will have a few days off before we get the postseason tipped off this weekend beginning with the eighth-seeded Atlanta Dream against the number one-seeded New York Liberty. Although the Dream got the best of the Liberty on Thursday night, the Liberty took the regular season series against the Dream 3-1. As mentioned above, Game 1 tips off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN.

There is no doubt the Indiana Fever are one of the hottest teams coming into the post-season, and they secured the sixth seed and will be facing the third seed Connecticut Sun. The Sun also took the regular series against the Fever 3-1, but the Fever were a different team when they beat them on the road in late August. This series will be a battle for the ages. Game 1 tips off Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Finishing with the second-best record in the regular season was the Minnesota Lynx. As the second seed, they'll be matching up against the seventh seed Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury defeated the Lynx in their first meeting back in June with a 34-point effort from Kahleah

Copper. But the Lynx defeated the Mercury by double-digit points later that month and again in August, taking the regular season series 2-1. Game 1 also tips off on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN

The final first-round matchup will be between the fourth-seeded Las Vegas Aces and the fifth-seeded Seattle Storm. As a likely favorite, the Aces are looking to win their third consecutive WNBA Championship. During the regular season, the Storm beat the Aces in their first meeting in Early June, but the Aces bounced back and beat them in the other games all at home to win the regular series 3-1. This will be the last Game 1 to tip-off on Sunday at 10:00 p.m. on ESPN.

