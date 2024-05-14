New WNBA franchise's name will take you straight to Valhalla
The WNBA will kick off its 28th season tonight, and it's not hyperbole to say that the league is in a better place than ever before. Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has brought unprecedented attention to the women's game, and stars such as Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty, Nneka Ogwumike and Jewell Lloyd of the Seattle Storm, Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun, and A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Kelsey Plum of the defending champion Las Vegas Aces will undoubtedly benefit from the increase in much-deserved exposure.
This is the most anticipated season in WNBA history, and while Clark is the biggest reason why, she's far from the only one. Both she and Wilson recently signed multimillion-dollar shoe deals with Nike, and with the most-watched Women's NCAA Tournament in history just barely in the rearview mirror, the WNBA is looking to capitalize on the heightened popularity of the sport.
Wilson's Aces are trying to become only the second team in WNBA history to achieve a three-peat (the Houston Comets won the league's first four titles). Many teams have sold out of their season ticket allotment, with some even moving games to larger arenas to better accommodate demand. The WNBA Draft, which featured Clark and fellow stars Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and Kamilla Cardoso, saw its ratings rise by over 300% from a year ago, and commissioner Cathy Engelbert has said the league's "phones are ringing off the hook" with companies wanting to get in on the action.
One of the ways the WNBA is taking advantage of increased fan interest is by expanding for the first time since 2008. Two expansion franchises have been announced, with one beginning play next season in Golden State, and the other in Toronto in 2026. This will bring the league to 14 total teams.
The new Golden State franchise officially launched today by revealing its name, and you have to admit, it's pretty fantastic.
It may be stating the obvious, but Valkyries is a bad-ass name
What's not to love about this? Valkyries, the warrior women of Norse mythology, are fierce, skilled fighters. The name ties into the Warriors, Golden State's NBA team (and the Valkyries will, in fact, be owned by Warriors owner Joe Lacob) without being derivative, expanding upon it in a uniquely feminine, yet organic way.
Valkyries are always depicted as fearsome warriors, whether it be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the God of War video game series, or countless other mass media. Wagner's Flight of the Valkyries was used to inspire terror in Apocalypse Now.
New team names have been a mixed bag of late in professional sports. The Seattle Kraken of the NHL is an outstanding one that stands out for its uniqueness. Your mileage may vary on the Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL, the Washington Commanders of the NFL, and the Cleveland Guardians of MLB. There are some encouraging choices for the upcoming NHL expansion franchise in Utah.
The name Golden State Valkyries, to borrow a basketball term, is a slam dunk. It's in the same realm as the Warriors, but it continues the WNBA tradition of having one-of-a-kind names, and this one is perfect for its explicitly female connotation. The WNBA hype train just keeps on rolling.