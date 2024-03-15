3 WNBA franchises that would be the best fit for Aaliyah Edwards
Aaliyah Edwards is a powerful scorer and interior presence with a bright WNBA future in front of her. Where would she fit best?
Aaliyah Edwards has yet to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft but has already been projected as a top-five select by ESPN. And she has every reason to be in that spot.
Edwards has been a key player for the UConn Huskies and has showcased her scoring prowess by averaging 17.9 points per game this season to elevate her team's performance. With a focus on efficiency, particularly in scoring inside the paint, she has become a reliable scorer in crucial moments.
Additionally, Edwards has demonstrated strong rebounding skills, averaging over 9 rebounds per game. Her consistency in scoring and rebounding has contributed significantly to the team's success, leading to multiple double-doubles and positioning her to potentially make history as the ninth player in UConn Huskies' history to record 1,000 rebounds.
Last month, Edwards pointed out that she would make a decision based on the team’s and her goals. As a Canadian native and an international student, Edwards faces NIL and visa challenges and said that money would play a role in her decision-making.
While there is still a possibility that Edwards will utilize her extra year of eligibility and return to the Huskies, let us take a look at the teams that will be a good fit for her.
3. Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings have the fifth draft pick this year after a strong 2023 season; reaching the WNBA semifinals.
For the team, the difference between the semifinals and finals might have been the lack of someone to protect the paint and score in the post.
With players like Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally, Marina Mabrey, and Charli Collier, the team’s strengths lie in offensive capabilities, with Ogunbowale leading the team in scoring. Sabally contributes versatility both offensively and defensively, while Mabrey provides additional scoring threats. Collier adds size and potential to the frontcourt. However, the team's lack of depth and experience may pose challenges in maintaining consistency throughout the season.
If Edwards does decide to declare for the draft this year, she would be a top choice for the Wings.
The 6-foot-3 forward has consistently evolved into becoming one of UConn’s most dependable players. Edwards has been leading her team in rebounding and contributing with double-doubles consistently.
2. Los Angeles Sparks
Edwards would be an excellent addition to the LA Sparks. The Sparks' current roster is a mix of seasoned veterans and emerging talents including Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike, Erica Wheeler, and Kristine Anigwe.
The Sparks have a solid foundation provided by these players but need to address perimeter shooting deficiencies and enhance depth.
The team’s strengths include interior presence and defensive intensity and as a forward with a knack for scoring in the paint and dominating the boards, Edwards will complement the Sparks' existing roster dynamics.
Her ability to provide an inside presence would add depth to the team's frontcourt, allowing for more diverse offensive strategies along with the existing playmakers and bolstering their rebounding capabilities.
1. Chicago Sky
While Chicago’s 2023 season might not have gone as planned after an early playoffs exit, the team did have some positives that will boost the team's performance this year. With Alanna Smith’s signing, Chicago hit the jackpot. Smith stepped up for her team which was battling injuries and a lack of depth last year. Elizabeth Williams showed up defensively for Chicago and Courtney Williams and Kahleah Copper had consistent scoring performances during the season before she was traded to the Phoenix Mercury last month.
Edwards will seamlessly integrate into Chicago's roster with her ability to excel in the interior game and will complement the Sky's fast-paced, high-scoring offense, providing a reliable option for points in the paint and second-chance opportunities.
Furthermore, Edwards' commitment to defense and relentless work ethic would mesh perfectly with the Sky's defensive-minded approach.
Known for her hustle and tenacity on the court, she would bolster the team's defensive rotations and help fortify their interior defense, an area where the Sky may seek additional reinforcement.