3 WNBA franchises that would be the best fit for Angel Reese
Angel Reese is more than likely entering the 2024 WNBA Draft but recent mock drafts still predict her being selected outside of the top three. Where would she fit best?
2. Seattle Storm
The Seattle Storm is another team that would fit AR because of their current all-in mentality. She would be able to learn from Ezi Magbegor and Nneka Ogwumike. Both players dominate on both ends of the ball.
The fact that Seattle placed all their chips in the middle during free agency makes this possibility limitless, although the Storm don't currently have a first-round pick and would need to trade up to get her. Reese would be able to learn while being thrown into the action.
AR would be able to add more youth to this team and would be able to develop under head coach Noelle Quinn, who would be able to motivate the LSU product and challenge her in other aspects of the game.
Reese originally started her collegiate experience at Maryland but left to experience something new and to be challenged. Playing with the Storm would force her to step outside her comfort zone and compete against experienced vets immediately instead of being placed as a franchise savior.
Seattle would be a great fit because AR would be able to learn under strong veterans, get playoff reps (assuming they make playoffs), and start her career in a winning culture. Ogwumike is an example of a player who has expanded her offensive game and improved her shooting every season. This is something that would rub off on the LSU product.