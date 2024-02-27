3 WNBA franchises that would be the best fit for Angel Reese
Angel Reese is more than likely entering the 2024 WNBA Draft but recent mock drafts still predict her being selected outside of the top three. Where would she fit best?
1. Atlanta Dream
The Atlanta Dream would be a perfect fit for Reese because of their current roster depth and the overall direction of the franchise. However, they have the No. 12 pick in the first round and would also probably need to trade up to actually land her.
This offseason the Dream added Aerial Powers, Tina Charles, and Jordin Canada with Rhyne Howard, Cheyenne Parker, and Allisha Gray as the nucleus of the roster. Reese might be the most dynamic player in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Critics will argue that her offensive game is limited and she may struggle against bigger players. However, playing under head coach Tanisha Wright will make a difference.
AR is coachable and will learn a lot from Coach Wright. Playing in a team that is young but in contention will create an easier learning environment for Reese. She will also be able to learn from Parker and Charles.
Despite the crowded front the Baltimore native will still score playing time because of her ability to seek the ball and clean the glass. Although she may lack size in the WNBA, she will make up for it with her energy and effort.
Under head coach Wright, she will be able to develop her shooting over time. Atlanta has the best mixture of youth and veteran experience. This will be a great combination for Reese.