3 WNBA franchises that would be the best fit for Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark is officially in the WNBA Draft. She's the presumptive No. 1 pick but the Indiana Fever aren't the only team on which she'd be an ideal fit.
1. Indiana Fever
The Indiana Fever has the No. 1 overall draft and they are projected to select Clark. This draft class could be the one that puts this franchise on track to pursue its first WNBA title since 2012.
Right now, the team's core features Aliyah Boston, Damiris Dantas, Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith. Adding the Iowa guard to this roster would create match-up nightmares. Clark can score from all three levels of the floor and she is currently averaging 32.2 points, 8.7 assists, and 7.4 rebounds.
With the current roster, the Iowa senior would be able to dominate in the pick-and-roll with Boston who averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, while shooting 57.8 percent from the field as a rookie.
The Iowa legend will be able to play off Dantas (5.1 points) in the pick-and-roll as well and pair up with Smith (15.5 points). Clark brings playmaking to this team at the guard position and another ball handler as well. Wheeler is an excellent playmaker in her own right and Clark would have the opportunity to play more off the ball and stretch the floor with her spacing than she ever did at the college level.
Although she will be a rookie in the league her shooting ability will provide space in the paint and she will attract multiple defenders to free up Smith and Boston from double teams. With Clark on the roster, this would be one of the most talented young groups and absolutely a team on the rise.
Check out the WNBA Draft on April 15 at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.