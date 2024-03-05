3 WNBA franchises that would be the best fit for Cameron Brink
Although the Stanford star is still undecided about using her fifth year of eligibility, many teams will likely be waiting to pick up Cameron Brink if she declares.
1. Los Angeles Sparks
The Los Angeles Sparks claim the second and fourth picks in the draft, and it is extremely likely that they will choose Brink with either of those picks if she's available.
As a dominant shot blocker, Brink would be a valuable addition since the face of the former franchise, Nneka Ogwumike, left for the Seattle Storm in free agency. The Sparks need to rebuild after that big blow. If Brink is drafted by the Sparks, she will easily end up as their starting center going into the season.
Brink is an extremely talented center, a high-level rebounder, and a very good shooter. The Sparks are looking to get out of the slump they have had the past three seasons, as they haven't been in the playoffs since 2020. Drafting Brink and throwing her into their lineup can be a sign of hope for Los Angeles in the future. And with two picks in the top four, they'll have a chance to land Brink and a backcourt or wing player to complement her as they look to jumpstart their rebuild.