3 WNBA franchises that would be the best fit for Rickea Jackson
Rickea Jackson is the complete package and is Dawn Staley's first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Where would she best fit?
Rickea Jackson hasn’t yet declared for the WNBA 2024 Draft but that hasn’t stopped the futuristic conversations around the Lady Vols star with Dawn Staley even predicting her as the No.1 pick this year. Jackson decided to return for her fifth year in 2023.
Jackson, a forward for Tennessee, displayed exceptional performances this season despite an eight-game absence due to a lower leg injury. The resilient fifth-year senior maintained consistency, never scoring below 10 points.
Her contributions earned her selection to the All-SEC First Team for the second consecutive year. Leading Tennessee in scoring with 19.7 points per game (19.9 in SEC play) and securing 7.9 rebounds per contest, Jackson has been pivotal for her team. Additionally, she contributes 2.2 assists per outing and maintains efficiency with a 46.7 field-goal percentage and a 76.1 free-throw percentage.
Her trajectory and performances this year make her a key asset for the team that would select her. Let's take a look at the franchises where Jackson would be a perfect fit.
3. Chicago Sky
After Kahleah Copper’s surprise trade to Phoenix Mercury last month, Chicago will look to find a replacement as soon as possible. While a guard would be an ideal fit, a player like Jackson might be a better option for the team.
Jackson can complement Marina Mabrey’s shooting with her playmaking abilities including strong dribbling and driving.
She can also make a quick impact which is exactly what Chicago needs right now. The power forward can create shooting attempts for herself and other players, showing up defensively, and consistently scoring and rebounding. Her rebounding skills will massively help Brianna Turne and Elizabeth Williams.
Picking Jackson might be a power move for a team like Chicago that is working to build a secure roster for its future, not just for next season.
2. Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings had a strong roster in 2023 but injuries and the unavailability of players like Diamond DeShields, Stephanie Soares, and Lou Lopez Senechal marred their journey. As head coach Latricia Trammell heads into her second season, she will look to add depth to her roster, select more all-around players, and improve the team’s 3-point shooting which ranked worst last season (31.7 percent). Enter, Jackson.
Jackson has been working consistently on her 3-point shooting for the last couple of years and has averaged 32.8 percent from the 3-point line this year. She's also a very reliable free throw shooter with great touch which implies her outside shooting could continue to improve.
She is able to create offensive opportunities and seeks to find scoring chances even when the defense is building up. Her ability to put pressure on the defense inside the arc will also help with spacing and create better open looks for her teammates.
1. Los Angeles Sparks
Just like the Wings, the LA Sparks also needs to find a way to deepen its widely injury-stricken roster from last year. Stephanie Talbot had a torn ACL, Nneka Ogwumike fought hard the entire season but went down with an injury when the Sparks were struggling to enter the playoffs, Layshia Clarendon had a mid-season injury, and Chiney Ogwumike was unavailable for most of last year.
In these times, the LA Sparks will definitely look toward rebuilding and structuring its team with key players that will provide depth to the current roster.
Jackson's ability to bounce back after her injury this season is proof of her determination and skill set. The power forward can wear many hats and can be used by the Sparks for offensive pressure on the opponents, rebounding, creating space under the paint, and playmaking.
Most importantly, Jackson will be able to provide stability to a team that desperately needs anchoring.