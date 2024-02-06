WNBA Free Agency: 3 biggest decisions we're still waiting on
WNBA free agency is in full swing and there are still more moves to be made. Here are the biggest stars who haven't decided on their future yet.
When WNBA Free Agency opened up on Febr. 1, all eyes were on some of the league's biggest stars. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nneka Ogwumike, and Natasha Cloud were three of the hottest names on the market. With all three signed to new teams, which big-time free agents are left on the market?
3. Brittney Griner, C, 33 years old, UFA
After returning to basketball last year, Griner resumed her dominant ways, scoring 17 points a night and making her eighth All-Star appearance. The 33-year-old showed that she has a lot of basketball left, but where she'll continue playing is currently up in the air. Plenty of teams around the league could use Griner's size and skill inside.
While Griner has expressed interest in returning to the Mercury (the only team she's ever played for), through four days of free agency, a deal has not been reported. Whether she's entertained any other team is currently unknown, too.
The Mercury have been active, signing Cloud and trading for Rebecca Allen, but not much has been reported regarding BG. They are also currently reported to be Elena Delle Donne's preferred landing spot, but a sign-and-trade will need to be worked out for that to happen.
It's entirely possible that Griner is waiting for Phoenix to finish making moves before finalizing her deal, ensuring that the team can re-tool to be more competitive in 2024.
2. Candace Parker, F, 37 years old, UFA
After suffering a foot injury, Candace Parker missed the majority of the 2023 season, sparking questions about whether or not she would return to the game in 2024.
As of now, her status is still somewhat of a question mark.
By all reports, CP3 has been rehabbing well, but she has yet to announce her decision. She has repeatedly explained her desire to not "cheat the game," so Parker may still be feeling things out herself as she continues her rehab journey.
Even at age 37, Parker is still a highly effective and impactful player, even in a more limited role. If she's physically able to go, she could easily help any team across the league. The uncertainty of that may be causing teams to hesitate, but fans are eager to see where Candace (likely) finishes out her illustrious career.
1. Elena Delle Donne, F, 34 years old, UFA
In one of the off-season's more shocking announcements, Delle Donne announced she would be departing Washington for another team. The two-time MVP has since named Las Vegas and Phoenix as her preferred destinations.
After a few injury-riddled seasons, Delle Donne returned to form in 2023, re-establishing herself as one of the league's most efficient and lethal scorers. She is the type of player who can elevate any team to contender status, as long as she remains healthy going forward.
Delle Donne was set to enter unrestricted free agency but was cored by Washington in January, meaning she could only negotiate with the Mystics going forward. Reports have since emerged detailing a potential sign-and-trade between the two teams, but no firm structure seems to be in place, yet.
The move to Phoenix seems more likely than one to Vegas, given that the Mercury have more moveable assets. That said, if there's one thing we've learned from WNBA free agency, it's that anything can happen.