Kayla McBride continues to dominate under the radar
The Minnesota Lynx are reminding the world that they are battle-tested and can compete with anyone. No one expected the team to gel so quickly and to be a team in contention for a WNBA championship.
Napheesa Collier is the leader of this team, she is averaging 21.4 points,11.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.5 steals. Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve and general manager Clare Duwelius have filled this roster with a strong supporting cast.
In the offseason, the team added Alissa Pili (via the draft), Natisha Hiedeman (via trade), Courtney Williams, and Alanna Smith (via free agency). The team's bench has improved in terms of depth and Reeve can be more strategic with her lineups.
Last season, Minnesota only had three players who averaged double figures in scoring and one of them was Diamond Miller who was a rookie. She is out indefinitely after having a successful knee surgery.
This season, the 2024 Lynx have four players averaging double digits in scoring. One player who has been flying under the radar while starting the season off strong is Kayla McBride.
Kayla McBride's scorching hot start deserves more attention
McBride has been on a mission in her fourth season with Minnesota. She is averaging 16 points, 3.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting a blazing 49.1 percent from three.
In addition to her career-high shooting performance from deep, she is getting to the rim and displaying her underrated midrange game. Her ability to spot up with her quick release puts pressure on defenses.
During the 2023 season. McBride had to play on ball which is something she is familiar with from her days in Las Vegas. Playing with the ball takes a lot of energy away from scoring when you have to get others involved.
Team harmony driving Lynx to success
The additions of Williams and Hiedeman allow more space for others to create. Both guards move without the ball, lock in on defense, and make sure players get the ball in their shooting pockets.
McBride's game has elevated because of how she moves without the basketball, her shot selection, and the schemes of head coach Reeve.
The Pennsylvania native erupted for 31 points against the Atlanta Dream last month. She is averaging a career-high in assists (3.9) and steals (1.9).
Similar to last season, the 10-year veteran is second in scoring on the team following Collier. The Lynx duo is here to stay after McBride signed an extension in the offseason.
With the added depth at guard and forward, this team has the opportunity to shock the world.