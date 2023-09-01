WNBA MVP Rankings: Why Alyssa Thomas is in the race
Alyssa Thomas may not be able to catch Breanna Stewart or A'ja Wilson in the WNBA MVP race but her unique game and versatile dominance make her worth celebrating.
By Dez Barnes
A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Alyssa Thomas are now the top three contenders for the 2023 WNBA MVP award. Wilson is regarded as the top player on the greatest team because she is scoring more points per game than she did last season and is getting close to her 2020 average. With a career-best true shooting percentage of 61.7 and game-highs in rebounds and blocks, her 2023 output eclipses her prior MVP performances.
Breanna Stewart is doing similar things for the New York Liberty. They're just behind the Aces in the standings and she has been a two-way force, averaging 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Alyssa Thomas, on the other hand, does not fit neatly into the traditional MVP mold. She is not a prolific or efficient scorer but rather the intangible MVP. The Sun, unlike the Aces and Liberty, were not widely expected to be at the top of the standings due to the departure of 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones. Thomas, nicknamed "The Engine," embodies the persistence of the Sun, a team that finds a way to win, even if it is not always pretty.
Alyssa Thomas is a different kind of MVP candidate
Due to Connecticut's sustained success since Brionna Jones suffered a season-ending injury, Thomas is now burdened with even more responsibility since she frequently alternates between playing center on defense and point forward on offense. She now has the second-highest assists per game average in the league and the fifth-highest rebounding average, a statistical combination that perfectly captures her uniqueness.
Thomas and the Sun would probably need to surpass Stewart and the Liberty in the standings in order for her to be named MVP. The last two games between the Sun and Liberty (August 24 in Connecticut and September 1 in New York) may have a significant impact on whether Thomas or Stewart win the MVP award.
These upcoming games will serve as a crucial opportunity for Thomas to showcase her skills and prove her worthiness for the MVP title. If she can lead the Sun to victory against the Liberty and outperform Stewart in these matchups, it could greatly enhance her chances of securing the prestigious award.