WNBA players that deserve a signature shoe as the league develops
12 WNBA players have broken the mold and been honored with their own signature shoe. It's time for the next wave of talent to get one as well.
The 2023 WNBA postseason is around the corner and this season is on track to break viewership records. Over the past few seasons, there has been conversation around expansion.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has been hinting toward the possibility of expansion. Clearly Commissioner Engelbert is not the sole reason for the record numbers in viewership, attendance, merchandising, and the growth of the league, according to Sports Pro.
WNBA players have been vocal, proactive, and resourceful when promoting the league's brand. Each franchise has focused on social media marketing and partnerships with streaming platforms. Players have been laser-focused on their advocacy when it comes to the CBA.
As the league continues to grow, the next step to further enhance the brand is for more players to receive a signature shoe deal. There have been 12 WNBA players to receive a signature deal as of now.
Here are a few WNBA players that need a signature shoe deal ASAP.
Natasha Cloud
Natasha Cloud of the Washington Mystics is an exceptional talent with an amazing personality, and she is an advocate for marginalized communities.
Cloud is in the prime of her career and is currently averaging 12. 5 points (career-high), 5.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. She creates offense in volumes and she can guard multiple positions on defense. The eight-year veteran can take over as the lead guard and score on all three levels of the floor.
One of her best qualities is that she uses her platform to impact the world and stand up for what is right.
In 2019, during the WNBA season, Cloud challenged Ward-8 after a shooting that hit Hendley Elementary School in Washington D.C. Despite the Mystics dominating the league (2019), she told the media that there would be no more basketball comments/interviews until local leadership made adjustments and efforts to fix the problem.
Cloud deserves a signature shoe because young women and men need a leader to look up to. She is about more than basketball and will connect with those who feel voiceless. The Pennsylvania native is a role model, franchise talent, and the face of Washington (alongside Elena Delle Donne).
Arike Ogunbowale
Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings is another player who deserves a signature sneaker because of her ability to score, take over the game and come through in clutch moments.
As of now, Ogunbowale is averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 assists (career-high), and 3.4 rebounds (career-high). Her game is continuing to grow and she is impacting the game in other areas besides scoring. AO has been one of the key pieces bringing this franchise back to relevance. Dallas clinched a playoff berth after defeating the Indiana Fever on Friday.
Ogunbowale is someone who deserves a signature sneaker because of her being clutch. In 2018, she sank a game-winning shot to defeat UCONN in the NCAA semi-finals and she hit the game-winner in the NCAA Championship game. The 2018 NCAA champion has also experienced game-winners on the WNBA stage as well. She is also 5-foot-8 and manages to attack the rim at will.
Lastly, AO has taken her scoring to another level as she scored a career-high 41 points against the Seattle Storm. She has also earned All-Rookie honors and All-WNBA(2x).
A'ja Wilson
Obviously, A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces is on the list for a signature sneaker deal. Yes, she was featured and wore the Comisc Unity 1's and 2's but it's not her signature shoe.
Wilson has easily become the face of the WNBA within the last two years. She is an example of overcoming challenges to achieve your goals, making her an inspiration. During her time at the University of South Carolina, the WNBA champion disclosed that she has dyslexia in an article in The Players Tribune.
Wilson is an advocate for those who may be struggling with dyslexia and disabilities in general. She has her own foundation to help those who may be struggling with dyslexia and how to live life with it.
The South Carolina product brought a title home to the city of Las Vegas (2022). The Aces are the first franchise in Las Vegas to bring home a title and they may be on track to repeat. Featuring Wilson on a couple of Nike sneakers is great but it's not enough. She has earned the honors of All-Rookie, All-Defensive (2x), All-WNBA (3x), MVP (2x), and Defensive Player of the Year.
Brittney Griner
The last WNBA player who deserves a signature sneaker deal is Brittney Griner. This is a no-brainer because of her perseverance and determination that she brings. Griner is one of the few WNBA players to dunk during a game, she also dunked over 50 times as a senior in high school.
BG brings a sense of confidence, determination, and will to the league and it inspiries people across the world. She is currently averaging 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assist while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor.
Griner is accomplishing that after being wrongfully detained in Russia for nearly a year. Despite facing a grueling 10 months of detainment, she came back stronger than ever and showed the world what it's like to truly be brave and to never give up. Her story is an inspiration for those who have thought of giving up or throwing in the towel.
BG is a force to be recowkend with on and off the floor and her sneaker would be an instant hit and example of strength, determination, skill and fight.