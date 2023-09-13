WNBA Playoffs 2023: 3 keys to Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky matchup
The Las Vegas Aces are the clear favorites in their matchup against the Chicago Sky but a first-round win may not be a sure thing.
The WNBA playoffs are set to begin tonight with a doubleheader featuring the (3) Connecticut Sun versus (6) the Minnesota Lynx and the (1) Las Vegas Aces versus the (8) Chicago Sky.
Tonight's second matchup between the Aces and Sky may be more interesting than people are expecting. Both Chicago and Las Vegas are entering this matchup on a winning streak — three games for the Sky, four for the Aces.
At the start of the season, the Aces were projected to return to the WNBA Finals after landing Candace Parker in the offseason. Unfortunately, the finals/repeat conversation died down slightly after a lingering foot injury sidelined the two-time champion.
Needless to say, Las Vegas is still a powerhouse returning with a solid amount of their championship roster, with the exception of Dearica Hamby who was traded in the offseason.
On the flip side, Chicago's roster has changed drastically from last season. During the summer the team lost four starters, including Parker, Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot, and Emma Meesseman.
Not to mention, James Wade stepped down as general manager and head coach to pursue his NBA endeavors. The expectations were low before the departure of Wade but after his exit, the goal became to build the roster around Kahleah Copper and just try to remain competitive.
Regardless of the postseason seedings, this series has a chance to be competitive, and here are three factors that could decide things.
Keys to Aces vs. Sky: 3. Outside shooting
Both the Aces and Sky are excellent 3-point shooting teams and will look to capitalize. Both teams are shooting 37.2 percent from deep.
One slight disadvantage the Sky may have against the Aces is that they only attempt 22.2 3-pointers per game compared to the Aces' 24.9. The team that can take advantage of the 3-point line will have a slight edge.
Chicago's 3-headed guard combo of Copper (40.4 percent), Courtney Williams (44.3 percent), and Marina Mabrey (39 percent) can shoot it at a high clip. The rest of the team will need to continue to shoot well to help space the floor for their drive-and-kick actions.
Las Vegas is a solid 3-point shooting team and does a great job of creating open shots out of the pick-and-roll. Kelsey Plum, Alysha Clark, and Jackie Young will need to be consistent in the playoffs when it comes to shooting.
Last postseason Plum experienced a shooting slump which almost cost the team a chance at the title. Once she found her rhythm, it was tough to guard the Aces as a whole. Will the same trend happen in this series?
Keys to Aces vs. Sky: 2. Backcourt battles
The second key to this series will be the backcourt matchups and how they adapt as the series goes on. Both teams have strong backcourts that like to attack the rim and create their own offense.
Las Vegas has one of the most dynamic backcourts in the WNBA Plum, Young, and Chelsea Gray but often their bench can come out flat. The Sky lacks depth at the guard position as well after their starters come out to rest.
The team that is able to get more out of their bench may be able to take hold of the series. Williams is an x-factor for the Sky's backcourt and she can be a handleful to guard.
Clearly Plum will most likely start off guarding Copper but the Aces will need to strategize on how to contain Williams, who can be a matchup nightmare.
Las Vegas has a balanced attack but often times teams can neutralize their backcourt if the offense is too dependent on A'ja Wilson.
Keys to Aces vs. Sky: 1. Battle of the boards
The edge might already be tilted in the Aces' direction when it comes to the frontcourt, but rebounding will be the final key.
Las Vegas comes into the postseason averaging 34.8 rebounds per game compared to Chicago's 33.3. Crashing the boards will be important for both teams in order to create second-chance points.
The Aces can often go on long scoring droughts but staying active on the glass can help spark some energy. For the Sky, they will need to shift the momentum in their favor whenever there is an opportunity.
If the Aces dominate on the glass like they have done all season, this series will be a sweep. But if the Sky can have a team effort crashing the glass, this series will remain competitive.