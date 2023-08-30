WNBA Playoffs: 3 teams that could actually beat the Las Vegas Aces
The regular season ends Sep. 10 and the question still remains — can anyone beat the Las Vegas Aces come playoff time?
Contenders who could beat the Aces: 2. Connecticut Sun
The first reason Connecticut can defeat Las Vegas is because of MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas. She does not need the ball in her hand to dominate or impact the game. AT is the team's leader and floor general, the Sun goes as she goes. The University of Maryland product is a beacon of energy that the team feeds off of.
Connecticut is third in defensive rating at 98.2 and is in second for steals at 8.1 per game. This year’s roster doesn’t depend on a superstar to take the lead. As of now, DeWanna Bonner is leading the team in scoring at 18 points per game but the ball is constantly moving. Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas, Tiffany Hayes, Natisha Hiedeman, and Rebecca Allen are setting the tone in Connecticut.
The season record between the teams is 1-2 in favor of the Aces but the Sun have always been a tough team to beat in the postseason. Connecticut is a physical team that embraces playoff basketball and gets better in adversity.