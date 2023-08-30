WNBA Playoffs: 3 teams that could actually beat the Las Vegas Aces
The regular season ends Sep. 10 and the question still remains — can anyone beat the Las Vegas Aces come playoff time?
Contenders who could beat the Aces: 1. New York Liberty
The New York Liberty is one of the only teams that defeated the Aces more than two times. At this moment, the series record between the two franchises is 3-3.
New York can outscore anyone with their big three in Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu. Even though the Liberty offense (89 points per game) is behind the Aces (92.6 points per game), their superstar power can be overwhelming.
One significant factor to remember is that Las Vegas won their first two games against New York with Parker in the lineup. The return of CP3 may be unlikely which is a huge advantage for the Liberty.
Jones can also dominate in the post which can cause a problem for the Aces and cause Wilson to focus more on defense. The 3-point battle can dictate the winner of this matchup. Both teams are neck and neck in every statistical field.
On the flip side, the Liberty may be able to wear down the Aces and cause matchup problems in a series that goes to five.