WNBA Playoffs: 3 things the Liberty need to do differently in Game 2 against the Sun
Last Sunday, the Connecticut Sun threw a barrier up for the New York Liberty and a potential run to the WNBA Finals, stealing Game 1. Here's how the Liberty bounce back.
Game 2 adjustments for the Liberty: 2. Create opportunity for Betnijah Laney
If the Liberty want to regain control of this series, they have to get more from Betnijah Laney. She is the x-factor for this series because of her ability to be a queen of all trades.
Laney can defend positions 1-4 and she can spread the floor with her 3-point shooting. She finished the opening postseason series against the Washington Mystics averaging 13.7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 0.9 steals per game.
New York doesn't need to draw up a series of plays for the Rutgers product but she does need to be included in pick-and-rolls and pin-downs. She can ignite her team by getting out in transition and scoring or facilitating the fast break.
First-year Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello needs to let Laney handle the ball to take some pressure off of Ionescu. The more chances Laney has to handle the ball, the more it will allow Ionescu to play off the ball. Lastly, Laney should guard Bonner a bit more in Game 2 to provide pressure. She can take away airspace from players when they are seeking to drive or create space.