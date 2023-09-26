WNBA Playoffs: 3 things the Liberty need to do differently in Game 2 against the Sun
Last Sunday, the Connecticut Sun threw a barrier up for the New York Liberty and a potential run to the WNBA Finals, stealing Game 1. Here's how the Liberty bounce back.
Game 2 adjustments for the Liberty: 1. Jonquel Jones needs to dominate
The last thing that New York needs to adjust is Jonquel Jones's touches and her overall inclusion in the offense. She is a dominant force when she is locked into the game. She can be the deciding factor of this series but is often time passive and allows her team to settle in first. She is a great teammate but sometimes she defers to others instead of demanding the ball.
Head coach Brondello needs to create opportunities for the former MVP early on in the game. Clearly, the Liberty have three superstars to spread the ball out amongst but they are all selfless and can score in different ways.
The Sun do not have a shot blocker or key defender to match up with Jones on the defensive end all night. The more touches that she receives will give her the confidence and rhythm to dominate.
A high pick-and-roll between Jones and Stewart will force the Sun to play a traditional big lineup when both are looking to score. Stewart could have easily been an area that New York needed to adjust but she was actively looking to score in game one.
If Jones locks in and looks to score from start to finish, it could result in Connecticut being in foul trouble or altering their game plan.