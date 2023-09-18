WNBA Playoffs: 3 keys to Game 3 between the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx
On Sunday, afternoon the Minnesota Lynx tied the series 1-1 behind Kayla McBride's and Napheesa Collier's monster performances. Now the question is what are the keys for Game 3?
The (6) Minnesota Lynx forced a Game 3 after defeating the (3) Connecticut Sun on the road 82-75 last Sunday. Kayla McBride (28 points) and Napheesa Collier (26 points) led the way in scoring and now the stage is set for an extended series.
Sunday's game was physical and both teams were locked in from start to finish. Although the Sun lost Game 2, they received a stellar performance from MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas, who finished the game with 26 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.
DeWanna Bonner closed the game with 24 points, five rebounds, and two assists while shooting 60 percent from 3-point range. The Sun and the Lynx have received contributions from their role players throughout the series.
Now that both teams have secured a win in this series, the question is what will be the keys for game three? Will Minnesota be the dark horse team that the world needed this season or will the Sun rise to the occasion and finish the mission of winning the title?
As these two teams prepare for Wednesday's matchup, here are three keys that can tip the scales for a game three win.
Keys to Sun vs. Lynx, No. 3: Napheesa Collier and DeWanna Bonner's health
Sunday's game was physical and both teams experienced injury scares along the way. Late in the third quarter Bonner took an elbow to the nose and had to exit the game briefly before coming back in.
On the flip side, the Lynx witnessed Collier injure her lower back but she was able to come back in and play off of McBride. As of now, both Collier and Bonner will be playing on Wednesday.
In order for either team to have a chance to win, they need their star players to be healthy and present on the court. The winner of this series will most likely have to play the New York Liberty (unless the Mystics turn it around).
The Lynx need Collier healthy because she is the catalyst that gets everyone involved. Also, she has the ability to impact the game from the free-throw line, the post, and on defense. Not to mention, her ability to score from all three phases of the floor is crucial.
Connecticut needs Bonner on the floor because of how she can space the floor and attack the rim. When the defense collapses on rim penetration, she is quick to flex out to the wing for a 3. She can also create her own shot and take the pressure off of Thomas.