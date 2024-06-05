WNBA refs take Angel Reese 'bad guy' role too seriously with soft ejection
No matter what sport you're watching, chances are bad officiating is a topic of conversation all too often. The WNBA is no exception.
While a firestorm of commentary came out of Chennedy Carter's body check of Caitlin Clark, it's worth noting the refs played a role in that whole kerfuffle by not calling the contact a flagrant in the moment. The league had to upgrade the foul after the fact.
After that game, the WNBA slapped Angel Reese with a fine for skipping media availability against league rules. Now she's in trouble again.
On Tuesday night as the Chicago Sky battled the New York Liberty, Reese was ejected when she picked up a double technical for apparently saying something to the refs.
Seeing a player ejected for complaining about a call within reason is always one of the more eyeroll-inducing parts of watching sports.
Angel Reese's soft ejection had opponents, NBA players calling out refs
One Twitter user claimed Sabrina Ionsescu could be heard on the hot mic questioning her opponent's ejection for labeling a call "bull****."
Lonzo Ball stood up for Reese on Twitter.
Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon didn't have an explanation for the call.
Reese told reporters that she's fine with playing the "bad guy" role relative to Caitlin Clark if that's what it takes for the WNBA as a whole to get the recognition it deserves. But playing that role doesn't mean she deserves to get soft ejections like the one on Tuesday night.
If Clark had been the one making that complaint and getting ejected, there would be days of debates about the WNBA not treating their stars right. Reese is also a star.
Even if she wasn't, it's lame for the refs to potentially impact a game with an ejection over things said in the span of seconds. If Reese said something more inflammatory than has been indicated, then we can all change our tune. Given the current information, this one stinks and it won't help the WNBA avoid accusations of making an example of Reese.