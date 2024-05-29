WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark signs multi-year endorsement deal with Wilson Sporting Goods
WNBA’s standout rookie and women’s basketball sensation Caitlin Clark has inked a multi-year endorsement deal with Wilson Sporting Goods, becoming an ambassador for the company and launching her own signature basketball collection.
Boardroom reported this partnership and said that it cements Clark’s rising stardom and her deep-rooted connection to the sport.
According to Boardroom, as a child, Clark often shot hoops in her driveway with a black-and-yellow Wilson basketball, a nostalgic detail that adds sentimental value to her new line. The collection features three different limited edition Wilson basketballs, reflecting both her personal journey and professional achievements.
"I think it is super special, and it's been fun for me," Clark told Boardroom. "I feel like I was just that young kid who had those basketballs that I would store in the garage. I'm just fortunate to partner with Wilson to create something that everyone can enjoy. It connects with a lot of generations, and it'll be fun to see kids walking around holding them."
Clark’s deal with Wilson positions her alongside basketball legend Michael Jordan as the only athlete to have collaborated with the iconic sporting goods brand. This collaboration is expected to significantly boost Wilson’s visibility in the basketball market and inspire a new generation of athletes.
In addition to her agreement with Wilson, Clark’s off-court success includes a monumental $28 million deal with Nike, signed in April. This eight-year contract, which includes the launch of her own signature shoe, is reportedly the richest sponsorship deal ever for a women’s basketball player.
Clark, who is the top scorer in NCAA Division I history, gained nationwide recognition during her illustrious college career at Iowa which led to her being the No. 1 draft pick by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft this April.