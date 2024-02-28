Women's college basketball National Player of the Year Power Rankings
The talent level in women's college basketball is at a remarkable level and there are a slew of quality candidates for Player of the Year. Here are the most compelling choices.
One of the most notable awards in the women’s college basketball circuit is the Naismith College Player of the Year, having been in rotation since the turn of the 1980s. A myriad of the famed athletes to win this award have gone on to be multi-year NCAA champions, WNBA MVPs, and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers. And with the Naismith midseason watch list up and running, the end-of-season campaign to join the ranks of these greats is heating
30 candidates stand on the midseason watch list, including returning players like Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers. Fresh faces like Alissa Pili, JuJu Watkins, and more have also joined the race. But here are the 10 players with the best shot of taking it home.
10. Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana University
Holmes helping the Hoosiers to a notable victory over Caitlin Clark’s Hawkeyes, solidified that the women’s team is legit. The fifth-year senior finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in the team’s victory. It not only put Iowa on notice but Holmes and the Hoosiers on the maps tournament time gets closer and closer. With a 65.6 percent field goal percentage, Holmes has helped to keep Indiana at the top of the leaderboard in the same stat.
With two more games left in the regular season, an unscathed home record, and a chance to prove herself in the conference tournament, Holmes can make a more promising campaign to ensure her spot in the semifinalist slot come March.
9. Angel Reese, LSU
Vying for her first Naismith Award, the Baltimore-turned-Baton Rouge-based hooper has eyes on the prize again. Finishing as a semifinalist in 2023, Reese became the single-season record holder in double-doubles. She didn’t secure this particular award, but she did rack up many awards in 2023, including an ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete.
This year, the nation’s leader in offensive rebounds has racked up 13 20-point games and five double-doubles.
The Bayou Barbie has a lot of new pieces around her, including transfers Hailey Van Lith and watch list candidate Aneesah Morrow. With a successful team around her and more successful stats personally, Reese should secure a slot in the next round of selections for the Player of the Year.