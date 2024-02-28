Women's college basketball National Player of the Year Power Rankings
The talent level in women's college basketball is at a remarkable level and there are a slew of quality candidates for Player of the Year. Here are the most compelling choices.
6. Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse
Fair is one of many athletes who stood out with a stellar season after transferring for her fifth year. A formidable candidate for the midseason watch list, Fair has had notable performances for Syracuse to help them hit No. 17 in the AP Top 25 rankings. Fair has been one of the ACC’s top scorers, 3-point shooters and all-around guard. Fair putting up three 30-point games in conference play shows her offensive prowess and ability to prevail against any competition.
She has the chance to be a high draft pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, with several teams who would be happy to have her and her scoring skills. Having an award like the Naismith Trophy would be just one more honor for her to take on the next phase of her career. The Orange sit in a good spot for the tournament, with Fair leading the pack with her age and experience.
5. Aaliyah Edwards, UConn
In her senior season, Aaliyah Edwards stands in the top 20 in double-doubles with 14. Her shooting is also noteworthy — 60.2 percent — tops in the Big East and 13th in the country. She’s also in good company with teammate and candidate Paige Bueckers, another likely candidate to finish in a finalist slot if UConn makes a deep run.
The Huskies are currently No. 15 in the AP Top 25. She’s able to help her team to five top-10 statistical rankings and six number-one rankings in the conference. Edwards is a promising candidate not only because of her seniority but her track record as a consistent roleplayer, who blossomed into a leadership role for one the best teams in the country.