Women's Final Four locations for 2025, 2026 and beyond
The 2024 Women's Final Four will be played in Cleveland, Ohio. Here is everything we know about the future locations of the Women's Final Four.
This year, the Women's College Basketball Final Four will be hosted at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH.
You can start marking your calendars and preparing to travel for the future Final Fours, as the locations and dates have already been released every year until 2031.
2025: Tampa, FL
April 4 and 6, 2025, Tampa will host the Final Four. Tampa Bay is used to this as they have welcomed more fans in Women's Final Four history compared to any other city, with a combined 123,039 fans attending the 2008, 2015, and 2019 Final Fours.
The host site will be the University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission.
2026: Phoenix, AZ
Arizona State University will be the host in 2026, and it will be the first time that the city has ever hosted the event, whether men or women. The event was last held in the Mountain and Pacific time zones in 2012, when it was hosted in Denver, CO.
It will be hosted at the Footprint Center on April 3 and 5.
2027: Columbus, OH
The event will return to Ohio, except this time, it will be held in Columbus for the second time. The last time the city hosted the women's Final Four was in 2018 when the game went into two overtimes in the semifinals and a buzzer-beater helped deliver Notre Dame to the Finals and a title.
The Ohio State University and Greater Columbus Sports Commission will host April 2 and 4 at Nationwide Arena.
2028: Indianapolis, IN
The city of Indianapolis hosted the Women's Final Four three times previously, in 2005, 2011, and 2016.
It will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 31 and April 2, hosted by Horizon League, IUPUI, and Indiana Sports Corp.
2029: San Antonio, TX
San Antonio has hosted the Women's Final Four three times, in 2002, 2010, and 2021, and the Men's Final Four four times.
The venue will be Alamodome on March 30 and April 2, hosted by the University of Incarnate Word, UTSA, and San Antonio Sports.
2030: Portland, OR
Portland will host the Final Four in 2030, the first time the state of Oregon will host it. The city previously hosted the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship regional play in 2019. It was then supposed to host in 2020 until it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Moda Center is set to be the venue on April 5 and 7, with the hosts being University of Portland and Sport Oregon.
2031: Dallas, TX
The last year's Women Final Four host site, Dallas, will host the event again in 2031. It will be the city's third time hosting the event at the American Airlines Center on April 4 and 6.
The hosts are the Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission.