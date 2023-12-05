5 women's college basketball programs ready to emerge as contenders this season
The 2023-24 women's college basketball season is almost 10 games in and several teams could emerge as contenders this season.
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame (No. 14) is another team that is ready to emerge as a contender. Last season the Fighting Irish lost to the Terps in the Sweet Sixteen.
Olivia Miles could come back at any point in the season, however, the team is currently 6-1 on the season and is still moving in stride. This team has a chance to emerge as a contender because of their head coach Niele Ivey.
Ivey is the player's coach that everyone needs, she can relate to her players while getting everyone to buy into their roles. She has won a championship at the college level, played in the WNBA, and has coached at the collegiate level and in the WNBA.
Freshman Hannah Hidalgo has been playing at an elite level as she leads the team in points (23.3), assists (5.7), and steals. She is becoming one of the leaders of this team. Sonia Citron, Maddy Westbeld, and KK Bransford have been stepping up in other ways to help lift the team.
The Fighting Irish can score with any team and they are an outstanding defensive team. With the absence of Miles, coach Ivey has been building off of her rotation from late last year. This team has been battle-tested and does not make any excuses.