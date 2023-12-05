5 women's college basketball programs ready to emerge as contenders this season
The 2023-24 women's college basketball season is almost 10 games in and several teams could emerge as contenders this season.
2. Duke Blue Devils
The second team ready to emerge as a contender is the Duke Blue Devils. They are not ranked but they are a team that can sneak up on people come March.
In spite of a 5-3 record, they will only get better as time goes along. Coach Kara Lawson is changing the culture of this program. She has won on the WNBA and Olympic level and she leads by example. In addition to coaching, she mentors her players and teaches them life lessons on how to be a better person.
Duke received the opportunity to scrimmage against the WNBA Olympic team. The scrimmage was a great learning experience even though it turned into a blowout. Even though the Blue Devils lost against South Carolina this weekend, the growth in this team was clear.
Duke's roster is solid from top to bottom and the scoring collective is balanced. Taina Mair is one of the leaders of this team. She raises the defensive intensity and is an extension of Lawson on the floor. Oluchi Okananwa and Camilla Emsbo regulate the paint whether it's on defense or offense.
The Blue Devils are a feisty team that fights through screens, picks their opponents up full court, and plays until the last whistle. This team is not afraid to play physically and they don't get rattled easily.