Has a women's college basketball team ever gone undefeated?
The South Carolina Gamecocks as the lone undefeated team in women's college basketball this season. Can they join the impressive list of undefeated champions?
Having a perfect season is rare to see in any sport. But it does happen, especially in women's college basketball. Only nine teams have finished the season as undefeated champions in the last 41 years of Division I women's basketball.
There are four programs to record a perfect season — Baylor, UConn, Tennessee, and Texas. UConn leads the list with six undefeated seasons, while the other programs each have one.
Can South Carolina join this list at the end of this season? As of this writing, they're 21-0 with just one games remaining on their regular-season schedule against ranked teams — against No. 11 UConn on Feb. 11.
Here is the full list of all the teams in women's college basketball history with a perfect season.
1985-86 Texas Longhorns (34-0)
The Longhorns were the first to finish a season undefeated in 1986. This was the final season without the 3-point line for DI women's basketball, yet this team still averaged 83.9 points per game.
Four players finished with over 10 points per game, led by Clarissa Davis, who played in all 34 games but only started five. She shot 66 percent from the field and had a team-leading 262 rebounds.
In the tournament, Texas had no trouble winning games. The only game that was a scare was in the regional finals against Mississippi. But the rest was a breeze for the team.
USC legend Cheryl Miller had one of the worst games of her career during that championship against Texas. But Davis came off the bench to score 25 points and earn Most Outstanding Player honors that year.
1994-95 UConn Huskies (35-0)
This season was the year that coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies began to hit their peak in women's college basketball. 1995 was the program's first of many national championships.
Rebecca Lobo was the star on this team as a senior, averaging 17.1 points per game and shooting 50 percent from the field. The Huskies had an average margin of victory of 25.3 points throughout the tournament.
The closest game was against No. 3-seed Virginia, which UConn won by only four points. But they had to face Tennessee in the championship game, the second time they had met that season. UConn beat them by a score of 70-64 to complete the undefeated season.
1997-98 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (39-0)
This was the third straight championship for the Lady Volunteers. After losing in the 1995 title game, they went on to win three consecutive championships from 1996-98. However, the last year was the only undefeated season.
The Lady Vols, led by Chamique Holdsclaw and Tamika Catchings, dominated throughout the tournament. This duo combined for over 41 points per game while Holdsclaw won almost every Player of the Year award that season, along with Catchings being an All-American.
They secured the perfect season with a 93-75 win over Louisiana Tech in the national championship game.
2001-02 UConn Huskies (39-0)
This national championship made the Huskies the first program to have two undefeated national championship seasons.
This Huskies roster was packed with basketball legends, such as Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tamika Williams, Swin Cash, and Asjha Jones. The entire starting five averaged over 10 points per game.
They set the NCAA single-season record for margin of victory, 35.4 points. It was almost unfair how good this team was.
2008-09 UConn Huskies (39-0)
The 2000s and 2010s were a fun time to be a UConn Huskies fan. This Huskies team may have been even more star-studded than the 2002 team. The roster consisted of players such as Maya Moore, Renee Montgomery and Tina Charles and this trio averaged over 50 points per game together.
During this season, the Huskies never had a close game; their closest game was a 10-point win at Rutgers. Even the championship game wasn't a nail-biter for the Huskies. They took down Louisville by 22 points to earn their sixth title in program history.
2009-10 UConn Huskies (39-0)
Eight players from the prior season returned to continue the perfect streak, including Tina Charles, Maya Moore, and Kalana Greene. This was the start of the iconic run that saw the Huskies win 90 consecutive games before the streak was ended during the 2010-11 season. Throughout two seasons, the teams won 78 games.
It was exceptionally often that this Huskies team would hold teams to under 50 points. However, the tournament turned into some close games. But ultimately, UConn beat Stanford 53-47 to claim their second-straight undefeated season.
2011-12 Baylor Bears (40-0)
The Baylor Bears officially joined the perfect season list in 2012, led by head coach Kim Mulkey and other headliners like Brittney Griner and Odyssey Sims. Griner had 160 blocks that season as they went on to win the program's second national title.
That season, Baylor had multiple top-25 wins in the regular season, then beat a No. 2 seed and two No. 1s to win the national title. Griner had her fourth double-double of the tournament in the Final and the Bears beat Notre Dame in the championship game 80-61.
2013-14 UConn Huskies (40-0)
This title marked the third consecutive championship for UConn, along with its first season as a member of the American Athletic Conference. The team won both the regular season and tournament titles for the conference.
The 40 wins tied the NCAA record Baylor set in 2012.
The Huskies were led by Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, Stefanie Dolson, Breanna Stewart, and Kelly Faris. These four averaged at least 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
While Stewart was a Huskie, she won four NCAA titles in four seasons at UConn leading the program to win their ninth national championship this season by defeating Notre Dame 79-58 in the Final.
2015-16 UConn Huskies (38-0)
This was the most recent UConn championship and it was their fourth in a row during Stewarts' time as a Huskie. Throughout four seasons, the Huskies went 151-4.
That season, Stewart averaged 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, shooting 57.9 percent from the field.
Throughout the season, UConn only had one game that was decided by 10 points or less. They won 82-51 in the championship game over Syracuse to claim their 10th national title.