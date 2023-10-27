World Series Announcers & TV Schedule: Everything to know
Wondering where you can watch the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers and who will be calling the action? We got you covered.
By Luke Norris
At long last, the 2023 World Series is upon us. And one would be hard-pressed to find anyone who could have predicted this matchup at the beginning of the MLB season.
Just two years ago, the Texas Rangers lost 102 games. And just one season ago, they lost 94. But after management convinced three-time World Series-winning manager Bruce Bochy out of retirement, the Rangers now find themselves in the Fall Classic for the first time in a dozen years.
With a 90-win season, Texas earned the second Wild Card slot in the American League. And after sweeping both the fourth-seeded Tampa Bay Rays and the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles, the Rangers outlasted the Houston Astros in an epic seven-game battle in the American League Championship Series.
Like the Rangers, the Arizona Diamondbacks were nowhere near the MLB Playoffs two years ago. In 2021, they went 52-110. And just a year ago, they were 74-88.
But like Texas, Arizona turned things around in 2023. And after sneaking into the final NL Wild Card slot at 84-78, the D'backs swept the Milwaukee Brewers and then swept the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Also like the Rangers, Arizona needed seven games to reach the World Series, outlasting the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies to reach the Fall Classic for the first time since winning it back in 2001.
While this may not be the matchup most were expecting, this series certainly has plenty of intrigue. So, exactly where and when can you catch all the action for this 2023 World Series, and who will be calling the action? Let's take a look.
What channel is the World Series on?
As it's been this entire century, the 2023 World Series will air on FOX. The first pitch of every game is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET/5:03 p.m. PT, preceded by FOX's pregame coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. Here's a quick look at the entire schedule.
- Game 1: Diamondbacks at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 27, 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX
- Game 2: Diamondbacks at Rangers, Saturday, Oct. 28, 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX
- Game 3: Rangers at Diamondbacks, Monday, Oct. 30, 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX
- Game 4: Rangers at Diamondbacks, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX
- Game 5: Rangers at Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX (if necessary)
- Game 6: Diamondbacks at Rangers, Friday, Nov. 3, 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX (if necessary)
- Game 7: Diamondbacks at Rangers, Saturday, Nov. 4, 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX (if necessary)
Who are the announcers for the World Series?
Naturally, the No. 1 MLB on FOX broadcast team will call the action for the 2023 World Series. Joe Davis will be on the play-by-play, John Smoltz will handle color commentary, and the esteemed duo of Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will serve as the field reporters.
Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, and Derek Jeter will handle the pregame and postgame analysis.